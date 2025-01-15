New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Fresh from their historic 175-18 demolition of South Korea, the Indian women's Kho Kho team secured their quarter-final berth with another commanding performance, overwhelming Iran by 84 points at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The Women in Blue, demonstrating their tournament favourites' status, dominated proceedings from the opening seconds to cement their position atop their group, as they scored 100-16 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night, according to a release from Kho Kho World Cup.

The match began with India's trademark aggressive start, as they eliminated Iran's first batch within 33 seconds. Ashwini spearheaded the attack, while Meenu continued her brilliant form with multiple touchpoints, helping India amass an impressive 50 points in Turn 1. The onslaught continued through all four Turns, highlighted by a remarkable 6-minute-8-second Dream Run in Turn 3, which effectively sealed the match. Led by Wazir Nirmala's tactical brilliance and contributions from skipper Priyanka Ingle, Nirmala Bhati and Nasreen, Team India demonstrated their championship credentials with another emphatic victory, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the tournament.

The best attacker of the match was Mobina and the best defender was Meenu. The best player was awarded to the captain, Priyanka Ingle

Before Iran, they demolished South Korea in a dominant display, the Indian women's Kho Kho team delivered a masterclass against them, securing a commanding 175-18 victory.

Women in Blue showcased their prowess with exceptional dream runs and remarkable defensive strategies that left their opponents struggling at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 being held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in what was their opening match of the tournament.

On the other hand, in a thrilling display of strategic prowess, Team India secured a 64-34 victory over Brazil on Tuesday night at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The match, which kept spectators on the edge of their seats at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, showcased exceptional skill from both sides, with India ultimately proving their mettle in a spectacular finish to Day 2 of the tournament. (ANI)

