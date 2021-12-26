Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], December 26 (ANI): Fresh out of a thrilling win, UP Yoddha of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third game of PKL-8 on December 27. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the match will be played behind closed doors in Bengaluru.

The last time the two sides met, UP Yoddha won 38-32 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The two sides have met a total of 5 times till now, out of which UP Yoddha won thrice and lost twice.

"We are confident after our last win and look forward to the match. We are aware that this is a very challenging league and we cannot take any of our opponents lightly, however, I have a lot of faith in our team and their ability to bounce back. I am sure the boys will do their best to do the same again." said the head coach of UP Yoddha Jasveer Singh.

UP Yoddha will go into this match with a lot of confidence after winning 36-35 against Patna Pirates in their previous match. Pardeep Narwal's stellar performance won 12 points for UP Yoddha who was followed by Sumit with 6 tackle points. Jaipur team will also be coming on the back of a 40-38 win against the Haryana Steelers. (ANI)

