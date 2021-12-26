Kerala Blasters will face off against Jamshedpur FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The KBFC vs JFC, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on December 26, 2021. Both teams will be aiming to build on their great start to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both teams have enjoyed a decent season so far as they find themselves in the top four and will be aiming to move to the top of the points table with a decent win in this encounter. Kerala Blasters are on a five-game unbeaten run, winning three in that period and will be aiming to continue that. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur have won just twice in their last five matches in the competition and will be hoping for a better performance this time around.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on December 26, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

