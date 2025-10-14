New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): It was an incredible raiding performance from UP Yoddhas that helped the side to an impressive comeback win as they beat Tamil Thalaivas 32-21 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The match could have gone either way, but Guman Singh scored eight points, and Gagan scored six, as the Yoddhas secured their second consecutive win. In the defence, Hitesh's High Five ensured Sagar Rathee's High Five went in vain as the Yoddhas moved to 8th on the points table, as per a release from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The opening minutes were marked by a series of empty raids from Guman Singh and Moein Shafaghi, as both defensive units held their ground with discipline and composure. The first breakthrough came from the Yoddhas' Gagan Gowda, who produced a successful Do-Or-Die Raid, sending Nitesh Kumar off the mat and giving his side early momentum.

The Yoddhas' defence, marshalled by Mahender Singh, looked alert, with timely tackles stopping Moein Shafaghi twice in quick succession. However, Tamil Thalaivas gradually found rhythm through their star raider Arjun Deshwal. His precision consistently picked up points off the Yoddhas' corners. Sagar Rathee's rock-solid defending also proved crucial, earning multiple tackle points and helping the Thalaivas inflict an All Out.

The Yoddhas, though, refused to back down. Gagan Gowda kept them alive with sharp raids, picking points off Thalaivas' key defenders like Nitesh Kumar, while Bhavani Rajput added valuable do-or-die touches. The defensive combination of Mahender and Hitesh managed a few critical tackles, preventing the Thalaivas from running away with the lead.

As the half progressed, the exchanges grew tighter, with both sides alternating between empty raids and quick single-point returns. But it was Deshwal's consistency that ensured the Thalaivas entered the break 17-14 ahead -- setting up an evenly poised contest for the second half.

The second half began cautiously, as Bhavani Rajput struggled to break through initially, while Tami Thalavas' Ronak opened the scoring after sending Ashu Singh off the mat. However, the Yoddhas' defence soon took charge - Hitesh, in particular, was exceptional, executing back-to-back tackles on Aashish and Moein Shafaghi to halt Tamil's momentum.

Midway through the half, the match turned into a tactical chess game. Guman Singh found his rhythm, producing multiple successful raids, including a crucial double-point effort that took out Ronak and Narender Kandola. The Thalaivas, however, refused to give in - Narender hit back with two sharp Do-Or-Die raids, while Deshwal tried to reclaim control.

The closing stages were a test of nerve. The Thalaivas attempted to rally through Moein Shafaghi's late raid, but the Yoddhas held their composure. Guman Singh capped off a brilliant show. Eventually, the Yoddhas, who trailed at halftime, scripted an incredible turnaround to seal a 32-31 win. (ANI)

