Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) Manuela Urroz scored twice as Chile thrashed Czech Republic 6-0 in their second Pool A match of the FIH Women's Qualifier here Sunday, keeping themselves alive in the race for the Paris Games qualification.

World no.15 Chile had earlier lost 0-3 to Germany on Saturday. It is curtains for Czech Republic, ranked 25th, as they have lost both their matches now. They had suffered a 0-2 defeat Japan in their tournament-opener.

Urroz struck twice from field play in the 36th and 47th minutes, while Consuelo de las Heras (13th), Camila Caram (38th), Antonia Morales Orchard (44th) and Maria Maldonado (58th) were the other goal getters for the South American side.

The Chileans were by far the dominant side on the pitch. They dominated the game from start to finish and in the process earned six penalty corners as against their opponent's two.

With this win, Chile have moved to the top of Pool A ahead of Germany.

The Germans, although, will turn out later in the day against Japan.

Chile will next play Japan in their final pool match on Tuesday, while Czech Republic will be up against world no.5 Germany.

