Fort Worth (USA), Jun 28 (PTI) India's Priyanshu Rajawat has stormed into the men's singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai in the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

Eighth seed Rajawat, who had won the Orleans Masters in 2023, notched up a 21-18 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals with a 16-21 21-11 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round.

The second seeded Indian pair, who received a bye in the opening round, will next face sixth seeded Japanese Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.

Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod, seeded seventh. She beat Czech Republic's Tereza Svabikova 15-21 21-19 21-14 in a women's singles match.

Malvika will face a tough test against third seed Kristy Gilmour of Scotland.

