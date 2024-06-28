India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Weather Report: The two undefeated sides in the T20 World Cup 2024 will be going head-to-head against each other in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final. The South Africa National Cricket Team became the first team to reach the T20 World Cup 2024 final after they defeated the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the semi-final. Aiden Markram and Co have won all the matches played till now and hence became the team with the most wins in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. It is the first time that South Africa have qualified for a T20 World Cup final. Bridgetown Barbados Weather and Rain Forecast: What Happens if India vs South Africa Final is Washed Out? Which Team Will Be Declared T20 World Cup 2024 Winner?

The India National Cricket Team, on the other hand, beat the England National Cricket Team by 68 runs in the semi-final to reach the T20 World Cup final for the third time. India qualified for the T20 World Cup final back in 2014 and after 10 years they did it again. It is going to be a top-tier match for sure as both the undefeated sides collide. The only thing which can stop that from happening are the poor weather conditions and nothing else. T20 World Cup 2024: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Other Celebs Congratulate Team India for Semi-Finals Win.

Bridgetown Barbados Weather Updates Live:

As per the live weather update above, the weather can spoil the mood of fans and can take the fun away. There are chances of rain at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados during the time of the IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. The rain will take place before the time of the match too which can result in a delayed start. The temperature during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final will vary between 26-28 degrees Celcius at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Kensington Oval Pitch Report

The pitch present on this venue in Bridgetown, Barbados have majorly favoured the pacers but spinners can come in to play a big role in helping restrict some runs for the teams. If the batters will be able to find some grip on the pitch, it can result in a high-scoring contest between India and South Africa.

