New York [US], September 8 (ANI): Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka secured the US Open women's singles title, beating Jessica Pegula in the final on Sunday.

Sabalenka defeated Pegula in two sets by 7-5, 7-5 in a game that lasted one hour and 53 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka led by a set and 3-0 before a five-game winning run by Pegula and served for second set at 5-4. Sabalenka managed to weather all the brief setbacks and prevailed in a straight sets win.

On route to her third Grand Slam title after two Australian Open wins in 2023 and 2024, Sabalenka, aged 26, just dropped one set against 29 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round, as per the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) official website.

Sabalenka has officially redeemed herself in the US, exorcising some demons as she had led by a set in the last year's final against Coco Gauff, but had to settle for a runners-up spot.

"It is also a very special place here, the US Open. I also had a lot of tough losses in the past. I was always hoping that one day I would be able to hold this beautiful trophy. It has been always my dream," said Sabalenka.

"That is why it is very special, because no matter what, every time I was coming back stronger, and I was learning, I never gave up on this dream, and yeah, you know, it means a lot," he added.

Sabalenka has sealed herself as the current superstar of the hard-court Grand Slam events. She has a nearly flawless 27-1 record in the last four Slams on the surface, having also won the Australian Open last year and this year. (ANI)

