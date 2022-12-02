Doha, Dec 2 (AP) Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Pulisic left Tuesday's final group stage match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of OFC vs NEUFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

"It looks pretty good, but we'll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that," US coach Gregg Berhalter said before Friday's training session.

Pulisic, a 24-year-old winger, said on Thursday he was feeling better.

Also Read | Will Neymar Play Tonight in Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of Star Forward Featuring in CMR vs BRA Line-Up.

Forward Josh Sargent left the Iran match in the second half after hurting his right ankle.

"With Christian we're hopeful, with him a little less so," Berhalter said. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)