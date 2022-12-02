Neymar has missed out on action since sustaining an ankle injury during Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign opener against Serbia on November 25. Although Brazil won the game powered by a Richarlison brace, the fans were not happy to see Neymar walk off the field with the injury. Later on, he shared updates on his social media with pictures of his swollen ankle. That injury led to him being reportedly ruled out of Brazil’s remaining group-stage matches in FIFA World Cup 2022. Japan Controversial Goal vs Spain: Netizens Left Divided Over Ao Tanaka’s Strike That Knocked Germany Out of FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Without Neymar, Brazil seemingly lacked that edge in the attack against Switzerland and it took a sensational strike from Casemiro to help them get past their European opponents and secure passage into the last 16 with one game remaining. Ahead of Brazil’s final Group G game against Cameroon, fans might be wondering if they could see the PSG superstar in action at Lusail Stadium. Let us take a look at the probability of Neymar playing in the Cameroon vs Brazil clash at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday, December 3.

Will Neymar Play in Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Unfortunately, Neymar will not be seen in action in this game as he continues to recover from the ankle injury, according to the Brazil team doctor. The PSG forward also reportedly had a bit of fever but his recovery from the ankle injury has not been affected by it. Not just Neymar but Brazil will be without full-backs Danilo and Alex Sandro. Brazil, as confirmed by the team management, will be without these three players for the Cameroon clash. Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of CMR vs BRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

The five-time champions need a draw to finish as Group G toppers, already having qualified for the last 16 with wins in both their matches so far. If they lose to Cameroon, they would need Switzerland to lose to Serbia to secure a top-placed finish.

