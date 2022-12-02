Odisha FC will face NorthEast United in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhuvaneswar on December 2, 2022 (Friday) as NorthEast United desperately tries to get a way out of their dreadful run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Sports News | ISL: Mumbai City FC Defeat FC Goa with Another Goalfest to Continue Dream Run

Odisha FC had a good start to the season as they have won five out of the seven games they played and currently sit at a strong position in the table. They have displayed some great football thanks to the form of Nandha Kumar, Jerry Mawhiminthanga and Pedro Martin. They will surely not want to slip up in a home game and continue their stay near the top of the table. NorthEast United, on the other hand, had a lackluster season till now failing to win any of the 7 games they played and currently sit at the bottom of the table. They need to get a move on quickly as time is running out for them. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: East Bengal Move to Eighth Spot With Victory Over Jamshedpur FC

When Is Odisha FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Odisha FC vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhuvaneswar on December 2, 2022 (Friday)). The OFC vs NEUFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United , ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United , ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Odisha FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

