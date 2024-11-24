Florida [USA], November 24 (ANI): California Golden Eagles and Maryland Mavericks registered comfortable wins on Friday (local time) to kick start United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 with a bang here at Broward County Stadium, Florida.

While California Golden Eagles defeated Carolina Eagles by 29 runs in the opening match of USPL season 3, Maryland Mavericks drubbed Atlanta Blackcaps by 6 wickets in the second game of the season as USPL season 3 got underway.

In the season opener, the California Golden Eagles triumphed over the Carolina Eagles with a 29-run victory. Batting first, the Golden Eagles posted an imposing 197/2 in 20 overs, powered by Nauman Anwar's 64 (46) and Unmukt Chand's 63 (45). A late blitz from Saif Badar (26 off 9) helped push the total near the 200 mark.

In response, Carolina Eagles struggled to maintain momentum despite a spirited effort from Shayan Jahangir, falling short in their chase. Nauman Anwar was named Player of the Match for his stellar innings.

In the second match, Maryland Mavericks outclassed Atlanta Blackcaps by 6 wickets. Bowling first, the Mavericks restricted the Blackcaps to 128 in 19 overs, thanks to a sensational 5-wicket haul by Ehsan Adil, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match'. The Mavericks chased the target comfortably with 18 balls to spare, starting their campaign on a high note.

Earlier, the USPL season 3 began with a spectacular opening ceremony at Broward County Stadium, Florida, blending the spirit of cricket and community. The ceremony commenced with a heartwarming gesture as players from all six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans and New York Cowboy - walked onto the field, each accompanied by a young child.

During the opening ceremony, the USA national anthem was played, evoking pride and unity among the attendees. Captains and franchise owners then shared their thoughts on the league, expressing their excitement and aspirations for Season 3.

Special guest Mayor Denise Grant addressed the gathering along with Mayor Grant, Commissioners John Hodgson, Richard Campbell, and Ray Martin of the City of Lauderhill and other dignitaries who spoke warmly about how the game of cricket is growing in the USA and their interest in taking the game to the next level.

US Premier League Founder and Chairman Jaideep Singh and USPL Founder and President Sandeep Singh both shared their journey of the league and their vision.

As the USPL season 3 gets underway, it will feature triple and doubleheader matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, with the semi-finals, and the grand finale scheduled between November 29 to December 1. (ANI)

