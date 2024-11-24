The IPL 2025 mega auction was conducted across tow days, November 24 and 25 at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League marked the end of a three-year cycle and a new one will commence from 2025 with the mega auction. The mega auction is an opportunity for the teams who were not much successful in the last edition to approach their squad with a new look and a challenge for the successful teams to try and buy back as many of their old players as possible as well as reshuffle their roster a bit for a fresh start. The IPL 2025 mega auction saw some big purchases which will definitely effect the dynamics of the competition going ahead. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

The list of sold players in the IPL 2025 mega auction included names like Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and many more. Fans eager to know the list of sold players for the IPL 2025 mega auction will get the entire information here.

List of Players Sold in IPL 2025 Auction With Team Names and Price in INR

The ten Indian Premier League teams were out to bid and looking to fill a total of 204 slots, including 70 for foreign players. A total of 577 cricketers, 367 Indians and 210 overseas players went under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).