Delhi Capitals has been in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008 and have had more poor results than good ones. DC have often finished in the lower half of the points table, despite having highly successful players and a star-studded support staff. The franchise came close to winning the IPL title in 2020, where they made it into the final but lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

The Delhi Capitals made headlines earlier this year when they released their captain and star player Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Needless to say, the franchise will be on the lookout for a new captain and it will be interesting to see which players the 2020 finalists get on board after the two days of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Heading into the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Delhi Capitals had a purse of Rs 73 crore.

DC Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul (14 Crore INR), Mitchell Starc (11.75 Crore INR), Harry Brook (6.25 Crore INR).

DC Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel

DC Previous Season Recap: DC missed out on a playoff spot due to an inferior net run rate, finishing on 14 points out of 14 IPL 2024 matches. DC found their momentum in the final stages of IPL 2024, however, massive losses in the earlier matches robbed them.

