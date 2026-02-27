What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of the state's first Women's Sports College on Friday. The college is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 256 crore in Chamaniya, Lohaghat area of Champawat district.

While reviewing the progress of the construction works, the Chief Minister directed the executing agency and departmental officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timeline and in accordance with high-quality standards.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of the under-construction football ground, astroturf hockey ground, volleyball court, basketball court, synthetic athletic track, and other sports facilities. He also reviewed the development of infrastructure, including a hostel with a capacity for 300 girls, staff quarters, an administrative building, an academic block, a multipurpose hall, an auditorium, and a guest house.

During the inspection of the construction work of the Women's Sports College in Lohaghat, CM Dhami had a warm interaction with a young girl.

He asked her, where has she came and the kid innocently said, "To meet Pushkar Singh Dhami". The interaction left the CM Dhami laughing.

Dhami said that the Women's Sports College being established in Lohaghat will provide international-level sports facilities to the daughters of the state. All sports infrastructure being developed at the campus will meet international standards, enabling women athletes of the state to excel at national and international competitions and bring laurels to Uttarakhand.

He added that the institution will offer an integrated system of training, education, and residential facilities, providing a strong platform, especially for talented girls from rural and mountainous regions, to move forward and achieve success. (ANI)

