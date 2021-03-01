New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Indian boxer Vijender Singh, who is set to make his return to the ring on March 19, said he is excited and confident ahead of the bout.

This time, he will be exchanging fists in Vegas-style boxing on the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Goa.

"I am going to fight in Goa and I am totally prepared. I have been training since January. Everything is on track at the moment... I am confident and very excited," Vijender told ANI.

The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship -- who have been roped in as the venue partner. The Majestic Pride is docked in the Mandovi River in Panaji, Goa.

The announcement of Vijender's opponent is yet to be made.

Vijender also reflected on the COVID-19 outbreak and said sports suffered a lot because of the pandemic.

"Still we are facing difficult times in India (due to the coronavirus pandemic) as in few states, the cases are rising. But I am hoping for the best and hoping that we will go through this situation. Sports has suffered a lot because of this pandemic, and the Olympics were also postponed," he said. (ANI)

