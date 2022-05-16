Birmingham [UK], May 16 (ANI): Indian wrestlers Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (76 kg) have been selected to represent the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, England.

The selection for the senior women's wrestling team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games was held on Monday at STC, Lucknow.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Lauds Arshdeep Singh for Keeping MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Silent in Death Overs.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)