Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25: Stalwart batter Virat Kohli has surpassed Suresh Raina to become the Indian player with the most catches in the men's T20 format. Kohli made the record during clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 35-year-old took PBKS batters Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan's catches to complete his 174th in the T20 format. Fan Breaches Security to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

He went past former India cricketer Suresh Raina who has 172 catches to his name. India skipper Rohit Sharma is in the third spot with 167 catches in his kitty. India batters Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav are in the fourth and fifth spots with 146 and 136 catches respectively.

Overall in international T20 cricket, former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard is at the summit with 362 catches to his name. South African batter David Miller is in the second spot with 290 catches to his name. Former West Indies batter Dwayne Bravo is in the third spot with 271 catches in the T20 format.

Put to bat by RCB, PBKS saw their batters getting decent starts but none of them could convert the score into something big. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (45 in 37 balls with five fours and a six), Jitesh Sharma (27 in 20 balls with a four and two sixes) and Sam Curran (23 in 17 balls) played decent knocks, PBKS could muster a moderate 176/6 in 20 overs. Pichkaari Fight! Ashes Rivals Steve Smith and Stuart Board Attend Holi Celebration Together in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

