Roseau [Dominica], July 14 (ANI): On the Day 2 of the first Test match against West Indies, Virat Kohli surpassed former cricket Virender Sehwag's runs in Test cricket. In 110 matches Virat Kohli made 8515 runs and Virender Sehwag made 8503 runs in 103 matches.

The Delhi-born cricketer now finds himself in the esteemed company of some of the greatest names in Indian cricket. Topping the list is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed a staggering 15,921 runs in his illustrious Test career.

Following him is Rahul Dravid, fondly known as 'The Wall', with 13,265 runs. Sunil Gavaskar, the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, sits in the third spot with 10,122 runs. VVS Laxman, renowned for his elegant stroke play, occupies the fourth position with 8,781 runs.

In Test cricket, Virat Kohli has played a pivotal role for Team India. Under his captaincy Indian cricket team reached the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021. Unfortunately, New Zealand defeated India to acclaim the first-ever WTC trophy.

This year, India again made it to the final of WTC but the celebrations were cut short as Australians dominated the match and won the WTC 2023 title.

34-year-old Virat Kohli has some incredible figures in Test cricket, in 110 matches he has scored 8515 runs while his highest score is 254* against South Africa.

In Test format, Kohli has scored 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries while smashing 951 boundaries and 24 maximums. His batting average in Test cricket is 48.93

Virender Sehwag is a former Indian cricketer who represented India from 1999 to 2013. Widely regarded as one of the most destructive openers, he played for Delhi Capitals in IPL, and Delhi and Haryana in Indian domestic cricket.

Sehwag played Test cricket from 2001-2013 featuring in 103 matches and scoring 8503 runs with an average of 48.47 runs.

In Test format, Sehwag's highest score is 319 runs against South Africa in 2008. Sehwag has scored 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries while smashing 1233 boundaries and 91 maximums in his Test career. (ANI)

