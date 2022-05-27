Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Friday extended his birthday wishes to Ravi Shastri, the former head coach who turned 60 on Friday.

Kohli took to Instagram to extend his wishes to Shastri, with who he shared a great partnership as a captain-coach duo before Shastri stepped down as head coach in November 2021.

"Happy Birthday Ravi bhai. Have a good one," said the star batter's Instagram story.

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Shastri, tweeting, "A very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai! Wishing you a year of good health, happiness and success."

Middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara also wished the former head coach. "Warmest wishes on your birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Have a fantastic day and year," he tweeted.

Ajinkya Rahane also took to social media to extend his wishes to Shastri, tweeting, "Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc Bhai! Best wishes, always."

Under Shastri, Team India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25 and lost 13.

Not to forget, Shastri and Co also have a good showing in England on their CV. Team India lead the five-match series 2-1 in 2021 and the final match of the series will be played this year.

Another achievement under Shastri's tenure was winning the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia at their home in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is. The bilateral series is where the Men in Blue dominated, but sadly, Shastri and Virat Kohli could not bring the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title home in 2021, which also became Shastri's last assignment. (ANI)

