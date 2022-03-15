India's Vanshaj (63.5kg) (in Blue) reacts after winning gold medal at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman (Photo: ASBC)

Amman [Jordan], March 15 (ANI): Youth men boxers Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj clinched gold medals on the final day as the Indian contingent concluded their highly successful campaign with 39 medals, including 15 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze, at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Chennai boy Vishwanath produced a clinical performance during his thumping win against Kyrgyzstan's Ergeshov Bekzat by unanimous margin in the 48kg final, played late on Monday night. Later Vanshaj, who hails from Sonipat, added second gold to youth men's tally as he registered a sensational win over Uzbekistan's Javokhir Ummataliev by a split 4-1 decision in the 63.5kg final.

Also Read | Asian Boxing Championships 2022: Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj Clinch Gold As India Return Home With 15 Gold, 10 Silver and 14 Bronze Medals.

However, in the +92kg category, Aman Singh Bisht ended with the silver medal after suffering a 1-4 loss to the local boxer Saif Al-Rawashdeh.

It was the second successive medals for Vishwanath, Vanshaj and Aman at the prestigious continental event as Vishwanath and Vanshaj had won silver while Aman had secured bronze in the last edition.

Also Read | Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid, LaLiga 2021-22 Match Result: Karim Benzema Star as Madrid Move 10 Points Clear in Title Race.

Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) claimed bronze medals with semi-finals finishes in the men's section as the Indian youth team secured third place in the medals table with 18 medals, including seven gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan claimed first and second position respectively with 23 and 22 medals.

Among youth women, Shaheen Gill, Nivedita Karki, Tamanna, Ravina and Muskan bagged gold medals on Monday.

In the junior section, Indian boxers signed off with 21 medals including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze. Vini, Yakshika, Nikita Chand, Vidhi, Shrushti Sathe, Rudrika clinched gold medals in the girls category while Krrish Pal and Yashwardhan Singh emerged champions in the boys' category.

Indian junior team claimed second position in the medals table with two medals less than table topper Uzbekistan.

Though the Indian contingent secured the same number of medals as the last editions held in Dubai in 2021, they bettered the gold medal count by one to last edition's 14 gold medals.

The tournament saw both the age groups of men and women--youth and junior--playing together and witnessed a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)