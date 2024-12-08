Brisbane [Australia], December 8 (ANI): Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry's magnificent centuries powered Australia to an intimidating total of 371 against India. The target proved invincible, as India managed to score only 249, handing Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, according to ICC.

With this win, Australia have extended their lead in the ICC Women's Championship standings, sitting comfortably at the top with 32 points, ahead of second-placed England with 28 points. India are at No.3 with 25 points.

Tahlia McGrath, stepping in as Australia's captain in Alyssa Healy's absence, won the toss and opted to bat first - a decision that proved spot-on as Australia piled on the runs. The opening pair, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll put together a formidable 130-run partnership before Litchfield was dismissed for 60 in the 20th over, caught off Saima Thakur's bowling.

With a solid foundation in place, Perry joined the well-set Voll to keep the runs flowing. The duo added 92 runs for the second wicket, during which Voll celebrated her maiden international century in just her second game.

Thakor claimed her second wicket by dismissing Voll, but India's troubles were far from over. Perry and Beth Mooney formed another crucial partnership, adding 98 runs. During this stand, Perry reached her third WODI century, while Mooney brought up a well-earned fifty.

With captain McGrath contributing a vital 20 runs, Australia posted a mammoth total of 371, setting a daunting target for India to chase.

India's chase got off to a rocky start when Smriti Mandhana was clean-bowled by Kim Garth in the fourth over. The struggles continued as Harleen Deol fell cheaply soon after the powerplay ended. Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with a partnership of 66 runs, guiding India past the three-figure mark. India's progress was halted again when Richa Ghosh, the team's top scorer with 54, was clean-bowled by Alana King.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur added 37 more runs before the Indian captain was caught off Megan Schutt. Rodrigues made 43 off 39 before being dismissed by Sophie Molineux. With half of the team back in the pavilion, Australia's victory was effectively secured.

Minnu Mani batted with the tailenders, contributing an important 46 runs to push India's total past 200. However, India still fell well short of their target of 372.

The third and final ODI will take place at the WACA on Wednesday.

Brief score: Australia Women 371/8 (Ellyse Perry 105, Georgia Voll 101; Saima Thakor 3/62) beat India Women 249 (Richa Ghosh 54, Minnu Mani 46*; Annabel Sutherland 4/39). (ANI)

