Mohun Bagan Super Giant is on track to lead the league and is just three points behind Bengaluru FC with a game in hand. They will take on NorthEast United on Sunday 8. The Highlanders will aim to leverage their recent home form and look to deal a blow to the Kolkata-based side’s chances to tighten the grip on the top spot early in the season. The Mariners will look to extend their dominant record in this fixture. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Talking about the home record, NorthEast United has been formidable at home and recently won four of its last six games. Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC were convincingly beaten by the NorthEast United. Scoring eight goals in those two home matches. Mohun Bagan also had strong outings this season, winning two and drawing one game. Check out NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan match details and viewing options below.

When is NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

NorthEast United and Mohun Bagan will be played on matchday 11 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and it has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan live streaming options below.

How to Watch NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan live streaming online for free. With their current run of form, Mohun Bagan is expected to win this encounter.

