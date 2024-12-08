Rohit Sharma suffered a humiliating defeat as captain in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 getting routed by Australia by ten wickets in Adelaide, which put him on an unnoteworthy list of Indian captains who have lost most successive Tests as skippers. Sharma lost his fourth consecutive Test as captain for India, which draws the batter level with former skippers MS Dhoni, Dattajirao Gaekwad, and Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant-Adam Gilchrist Share Light-Hearted Moment Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 Start, Both Wicketkeepers Display Affection For Each Other (Watch Video).

Most Consecutive Losses As India Test Captain

Captain Consecutive Test Losses Year Mansoor Pataudi 6 1967-68 Sachin Tendulkar 5 1999-00 Dattajirao Gaekwad 4 1959 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 4 2011 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 4 2014 Virat Kohli 4 2020-21 Rohit Sharma 4 2024

The list is headed by Late Mansoor Ali Khan Patuadi, who lost as many as six successive Tests between 1967-68, followed by the great Sachin Tendulkar, where the batting maestro lost five consecutive matches in the 1999-00 season. Australia Win by 10 Wickets to Level Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series; Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Shine to Hand India Devastating Loss in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Late Dattajirao Gaekwad played in 11 Tests for India and lost four matches as captain during the 1959 England tour. Interestingly, Dhoni is the only captain to appear twice on the list with four losses two times— in 2011 and 2014.

Sharma-led India suffered a 0-3 clean sweep against New Zealand at home, which is the national team's first-ever whitewash on Indian soil. With as many as three Test remaining in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Sharma can surpass both Tendulkar, and Pataudi, but will hope to break the streak in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Brisbane.

