Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bengaluru's Shaurya Binu extended his lead to three shots following his third round of two-under 70 at the Vooty Masters 2024 being played at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad.

Nineteen-year-old Shaurya (66-66-70), playing his second season as a professional and searching for his maiden title, now has a total score of 14-under 202.

Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez (67-69-69) of Chile fired a 69 to move up two spots to tied second at 11-under 205.

Three-time international winner Rahil Gangjee (68-67-70), another Bengaluru-based golfer, signed for a 70 to gain one spot and also be placed tied second.

Shaurya Binu, the overnight leader by two shots, started the day with a birdie on the first hole but then had a topsy-turvy round. Shaurya, who was struggling to read the greens on Friday, conceded four bogeys which included one on the 13th where he found the water.

However, Binu, a good football player too, did manage five more birdies thanks to his exceptional tee shots and approach shots that kept him ahead of the rest on a high-scoring day. One of the highlights of Shaurya's round was driving the green on the par-4 seventh that setting up a two-putt birdie for him.

Shaurya, the son of an Army officer, said, "It was a rollercoaster round as I didn't read the greens well today. I kept picking up birdies but I also dropped more bogeys today which cost me. I hope to avoid the bogeys in the final round because I know I can make enough birdies. My tee shots were excellent today as I took advantage of my length off the tee.

"The key in the last round will be staying within myself rather than getting affected by the situation or the leaderboard. If I can do that, I would have a good chance of winning," added Binu, the leader since round one.

Aman Raj (69) was placed fourth at 10-under 206 while Karan Pratap Singh (68) and defending champion Manu Gandas (69) were placed tied fifth at nine-under 207.

Vikarabad-based Mohd Azhar (73) was tied 21st at three-under 213.

Round 3 Leaderboard:

202: Shaurya Binu (66-66-70)

205: Matias Dominguez (67-69-69); Rahil Gangjee (68-67-70)

206: Aman Raj (67-70-69).(ANI)

