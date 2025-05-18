Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh struck fine half-centuries to rescue Punjab Kings and help them to a competitive 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

PBKS, currently on 15 points and in a good position to make the playoffs, were reduced to 34/3 in only the fourth over with RR's right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/37) getting rid of openers Priyansh Arya (9) and Prabhsimran Singh (21).

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

But Wadhera blazed to a 37-ball 70, studded with five boundaries and as many sixes, and shared a 67-run fourth-wicket partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer (30) to bail PBKS out.

Wadhera, who struck his third half-century of the season, was also involved in a 58-run fifth-wicket stand with Shashank Singh (59 not out, 30 balls)..

Also Read | Barcelona vs Villareal, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Earlier, a fit-again Sanju Samson was back to lead Rajasthan Royals and replaced Nitish Rana in the XI. Kwena Maphaka was drafted in place of Jofra Archer.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 219 for 5 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 70, Shreyas Iyer 30, Shashank Singh 59 not out; Tushar Deshpande 2/37).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)