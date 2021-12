Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic heaped praise on his players after they played out a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan to preserve their unbeaten start to the Indian Super League (ISL) season on Saturday.

The Marina Machans were the better team as spoils were shared after an intense affair and the Montenegrin head coach was pleased with how his team functioned as a unit.

"Tactically our performance was very good. I want to congratulate my players for the game they played. Tactically, individually, in terms of showing the effort and character we were good. You won't see my team delaying the game. They will play till the end. I am very happy how they played and I want to congratulate my players. If we keep playing like this we will win games," said Bozidar Bandovic in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"In the attack, we had chances today. We didn't find the goal but we were dangerous in the attacking third. It would have been great if we converted these chances into goals but our performance was very serious at the very high level," he added.

The head coach further praised Lukasz Gikiewicz for his breakthrough performance in the game.

"Very good performance. I gave chances to Mirlan in a few games up front but whenever Lukasz has come on from the bench he was very good and he played very well today so this is good for us. The players fought from the bench and it's important for them to help the team whether as a starter or as a substitute," said the head coach.

Chennaiyin FC are up against leaders Mumbai City FC on Wednesday while ATK Mohun Bagan face Bengaluru FC in their next match on Thursday. (ANI)

