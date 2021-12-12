FC Barcelona are having a season to forget so far and after some early positive results under Xavi’s reign, the Catalonian side’s lack of quality has been laid bare once again with back-to-back defeats. The 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League aw them drop to the Europa League and it will take some effort for them to get back amongst the elites once again. They currently lie at 8th on the points table and just two points separate them from 11th placed Osasuna. For Xavi to steer this mighty Barcelona ship in the positive direction, some quality names will have to be brought in January. But till then, the Catalonians will have to remain in touching distance of the Champions League spot and not give up on the season so early on. Osasuna versus Barcelona will be streamed on Voot app from 8:45 PM IST. Barcelona Out of Champions League After 3–0 Defeat to Bayern Munich, Miss Knockouts for First Time in 20 Years

Juan Perez and Jesus Areso are ruled out for Osasuna with injuries. Juan Cruz, Unai Garcia and David Garcia in the backline will have to be at their best with Barcelona having some good attackers in their ranks. Lucas Torro in central midfield is the one that makes this Osasuna side tick with his passing range. Ante Buldimir and Chimy Avila make up the striker partnership for the hosts.

Barcelona will be without several first-team players like Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Aguero and Martin Brathwaite due to fitness issues. Luuk de Jong has had a torrid time since his move to Barcelona but lack of alternatives means he has a chance to impress manager Xavi Hernandez in the attacking third. Sergio Busquets will have a major role to play in this game as he brings a calming influence in midfield.

This game will likely end in a draw with both sides lacking the cutting edge needed to carve out opposition defences.

When is Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on December 12, 2021 (Sunday) at the El Sadar Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Osasuna vs Barcelona live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Osasuna vs Barcelona clash.

