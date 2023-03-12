Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Following a hard-hitting half-century on day four of the fourth and final Test against Australia, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel said that he wanted to make as many runs as possible and it is easy to bat on the surface.

A marathon innings effort from star batter Virat Kohli, who hit his first Test ton since November 2019 and his 162-run partnership with Axar Patel helped India end the fourth day of the fourth and final Test against Australia with a lead of 88 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"I am feeling good to have contributed with the bat. I have had the confidence to go after ones that I can hit, the talk in the 1st Test is what I am following and I am gaining a bit of information about my ability with the bat. I had no set role (when asked if he was told to score quickly), just wanted to make as many runs as possible, bat along with the ball not doing a lot. One you are set, it is easier to bat, the odd ball is turning and staying low, it is slightly difficult when you're new to the crease, but once you adjust, it's still easy to bat on this wicket," said Axar after the end of the day's play.

Axar has been the third-highest scorer in the ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In four matches and five innings, he has scored 264 runs at an average of 88.00. He has hit three half-centuries in the series, with the best score of 84.

With the ball, he has taken only two wickets in the series so far.

At the end of the final session on day 4, Australia was at 3/0, with Matt Kuhnemann (0*) and Travis Head (3*) unbeaten on the crease. Australia trail by 88 runs.

India was bundled out for 571 in their first innings.

Virat Kohli brought an end to his century drought in Test cricket, scoring his 75th international century and his 28th in Tests. This was his first century in Tests since November 2019. In his marathon effort, he scored 186 runs in 364 balls, consisting of 15 fours.

Shubman Gill also scored a century, smashing 128 runs in 235 balls. Axar (79), KS Bharat (44) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) also played some important knocks, which helped India gain a 91-run lead over Australia.

Todd Murphy (3/113) and Nathan Lyon (3/151) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Mitchell Starc and Matt Kuhnemann got a wicket each. lead over Australia.

In their first innings, Australia posted 480 runs. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) posted stunning centuries to help the Aussies gain a massive advantage earlier in the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, taking 6/91 on a surface offering no help to spinners.

Brief Scores: India: 571 (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Todd Murphy 3/113) vs Australia: 480 and 3/0 (Travis Head 3*, Matt Kuhnemann 0*). (ANI)

