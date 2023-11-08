Pune, Nov 8 (PTI) Having ended a five-match losing streak with a win over Netherlands, England skipper Jos Buttler said his team was desperate for a victory in what has been a disastrous World Cup campaign for the defending champions.

England were already eliminated from the tournament but the 160-run win over the Dutch kept them in the qualification hunt for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Top-8 in the World Cup qualify for the ICC event in Pakistan.

"Absolutely desperate for the win. Malan got us off to a flier. Partnership between (Ben) Stokes and (Chris) Woakes was fantastic. Anytime you need someone to stand up, he (Stokes) seems to be the guy to do that," said Buttler after England posted 339 for nine with their batting finally clicking.

Woakes was good with new ball again before spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali shared three wickets each. Woakes also scored 51 off 45 balls.

"He's a class cricketer (Woakes), been a brilliant performer for us. It was high-class swing bowling, deserved more than one wicket that he got."

On the final league game against Pakistan on November 11, Buttler said: Huge game (Pakistan). At the end of a disappointing tournament it means a lot."

Talking about his 108 off 84 balls, Stokes said he made the most of a good batting surface.

"More pleased with the victory (than scoring a century), it has been a tough World Cup for us. It was a nice wicket to bat on, had some tennis-ball bounce.

"We (Woakes and himself) built a good partnership, whenever there was pressure building I had a look at the scoreboard and reminded myself there was a lot of time remaining (in the innings).

"Tried to take it deep and cash in later. He (Woakes) is a genuine all-rounder for us, he has been a great cricketer for England over the last 2-3 years and today he proved it."

