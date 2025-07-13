London, Jul 13 (PTI) India spin all-rounder Washington Sundar picked up two crucial wickets in the second session to leave England at 175 for 6 at tea on the fourth day of the third Test here on Sunday.

Washington (2/13), who bowls off-breaks, cleaned up first innings centurion Joe Root (40) to break England's 67-run stand for the fifth wicket with skipper Ben Stokes and then rattled the off stump of Jamie Smith (5) in the 47th over.

At the break, Stokes was batting on 27 with Chris Woakes on 8 at the other end.

In the morning session, Mohammed Siraj struck twice while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy took a wicket each as England reached 98 for 4 at lunch.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 387 in their first innings on Friday, matching England's total.

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 387

India 1st innings: 387

England 2nd innings: 175 for six in 54 overs (Joe Root 40; Mohammed Siraj 2/31, Washington Sundar 2/13).

