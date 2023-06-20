Harare [Zimbabwe], June 20 (ANI): Continuing to evolve into a difficult opponent for anyone in international cricket, Nepal coach Monty Desai said that his team is on an exciting journey and building its own story.

Taking the coaching position in February, Desai's influence on the side has correlated with an outstanding period of form. 11 out of 12 ODI wins to lock up a spot at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, as well as qualification to the Asia Cup later in the year.

Only Gyanendra Malla and Karan KC, two of the 16 players going to Zimbabwe, are older than thirty. Four of the players are still in their teens, but Rohit Paudel, the team's captain, is 20 years old.

The well-credentialed Desai has deflected praise on himself back to his players and sees plenty in a group ready to take the next step playing against difficult opponents at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Desai has overseen the likes of Afghanistan, UAE, the West Indies and IPL teams in coaching roles, as well as Canada as head coach.

"I think we are on an exciting journey, building our own story. They are hungry to learn. They're hungry to perform at this level. They want to be seen as one of those competitors who can earn a lot of respect to this level. So I'm excited for them," ICC quoted Monty Desai as saying.

When Desai was appointed, he had to get started right once, teaming up with Captain Paudel, who had only assumed the captaincy two months before. Desai noticed the leader behind the youthful eyes right away.

"He brings in, most importantly, the curious mind. He's someone who wants to learn a lot. Not just learn how to bat better, because obviously he's getting challenged by a lot of these new team's conditions, also as a leader. My partnership with him has been really good so far," Desai begins, hailing the skipper's willingness to grow.

Desai vows his men will not be shrinking violets in the heat of the Qualifier.

"I think all these youngsters who are in the squad, they understand the importance of it. They want to respect these opportunities, and the exposure, the games which we get at the highest level," Desai said.

"These youngsters, you know, who have got a platform and I just hope that this platform which they have received with so much of hard work, becomes a telling story for them," he added. (ANI)

