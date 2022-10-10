Ranchi (Jharkhand)[India], October 9 (ANI): Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI played here at JSCA stadium. His decision surprised a lot of people as bowling in the second innings turns out to be disadvantageous to the bowlers because of the dew factor.

"I think we didn't expect the dew to play such a big part, that's why we opted to bat after we won the toss," said South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shreyas Iyer scored a career-best 113 not out to guide India to a comfortable win in the end and level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Iyer along with Ishan Kishan struck a crucial partnership of 161 runs and that took India closer to the target in the end 73-run partnership between Iyer and Sanju Samson took the hosts across the finish line. The Protea captain admitted that he misread the conditions.

"Credit to Shreyas and Sanju. We expected it to get slower and lower but after 20 overs the pitch got better," said Keshav Maharaj.

India have clawed their way back in the series after being 0-1 down and now in the next match, they will be looking to win the series 2-1. Shikhar Dhawan will be raring to go all out in his home ground in front of his cheering fans. (ANI)

