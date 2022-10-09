Shreyas Iyer showed sheer class in a terrific hundred while Ishan Kishan narrowly missed out on his century as India outplayed South Africa completely by seven wickets in the 2nd ODI of the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on October 9, Sunday. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer completely changed the complexion of the game in India's favour before the latter slammed his second ODI hundred to help the hosts level the series 1-1 and set up an exciting finale on Tuesday, October 11. Batting first, South Africa looked to get a score around 300 or above with the kind of platform that was set by their batters, especially Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79). Matthew Wade Obstructs the Field, Prevents Mark Wood From Taking a Catch in AUS vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 (See Video and Pics)

But the outcome was not quite as they had expected with the Indian bowlers pulling off a comeback, drying up the boundaries in the last 10-12 overs, and eventually restricting the visitors to just 278/7. Mohammed Siraj was the best of the Indian bowlers today, with figures of 3/38 while the likes of Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, debutant Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar got one wicket apiece. Chasing 279 to win, India got off to a good start with both Shubman Gill and skipper Shikhar Dhawan playing some good shots. However, both wickets fell in quick succession and then came the Ishan-Shreyas show, which turned the match completely in India's favour.

The two young batters took their time to settle down and punished the bad balls, also rotating the strike. A massive 161-run stand between these two helped the hosts gain complete control of the game and although Kishan fell just seven short of his maiden ODI hundred, he did not leave without dealing a massive blow to the hopes of the visitors. Later, Sanju Samson joined Shreyas Iyer for a 73-run undefeated stand that led India to chase down the total in 45.5 overs.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights:

#Shreyas Iyer scored his 2nd ODI hundred.

#Ishan Kishan struck his 3rd ODI fifty.

#Aiden Markram scored his fifth fifty in ODIs.

#Reeza Hendricks slammed his fourth half-century in ODIs.

With the series tied 1-1, India and South Africa will now have all to play for in the decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. India will have the momentum but South Africa will believe that they can bring about a change in their fortunes.

