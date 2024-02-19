Panchkula (Haryana)[India], February 19 (ANI): The Dabang Delhi KC continued their brilliant form as they finished the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 league stage on a high with a 46-38 victory over Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday.

Speaking about the match, Dabang Delhi KC's Head Coach Rambir Singh Khokhar said, "We started the match very well. We made a few small mistakes, but Ashu picked up the required points for us. We tried a few new players against Bengaluru Bulls and they played well."

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC Captain Ashu Malik expressed, "It was great to win our last league stage match. Now, we'll start practising very hard for the Playoffs. We'll take a day off and then jump straight into our training sessions."

Furthermore, the Dabang Delhi KC's Head Coach Rambir Singh Khokhar expressed that they have the best side in the tournament, "We've played many close games this season. Most of our encounters have been neck-to-neck. We are ready to take on any team in the Playoffs. I feel we have the best team in the league. Hopefully, we will go on to lift the trophy."

The Dabang Delhi KC Captain Ashu Malik also said that the team will continue to play freely in the Playoffs, "There's no pressure on any player. We've been asked to think on our feet and back ourselves to make the catches as a raider or defender. We'll continue to play freely in our upcoming games as well."

PKL Season 10 schedule for February 19

Game 1: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8 pm

Game 2: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan - 9 pm

Venue: Panchkula. (ANI)

