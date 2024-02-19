Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga is heading to its final chapter if reports in the Spanish media are to be believed. Kylian Mbappe had already confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain last month and was linked with multiple top teams around the world with Real Madrid leading the race. The 25-year-old attacker also mentioned that he wishes to play for Los Blancos if he leaves PSG. And now MARCA announced that the French striker signed his contract with Real Madrid two weeks ago and is set to join the club as soon as the summer transfer market opens. Real Madrid Extends Warm Wishes to Fans on Occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (See Post).

Other rumours have arisen such as that of Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez, who has also reportedly told his players that Kylian Mbappe will be joining them next season. Real have also reportedly gone out of their way to garner favour with the World Cup winner, with other reports stating that Mbappe will inherit the cherished number 10 jersey upon joining their ranks.

Kylian Mbappe Transfer to Real Madrid and Contract details

Mbappe is set to join La Liga leaders in 2025 and as per the reports he has signed a 5-year contract with the side - keeping him till the end of the 2028-29 season. As per the reports, Real Madrid managing director Jose Angel Sanchez started negotiating terms with him and his mother and agent Fayza Lamari over the said deal. Midfield Maestro Toni Kroos Completes 450 Matches for Real Madrid, Acheives Milestone Against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2023–24.

While Real reportedly compromised on the player's image rights, his wages will be substantially lower than what he was paid in the last two years in Paris. Mbappe, though, will still become the club's highest-paid player and is likely to earn in the region of €15m (£13m/$16m) to €20m (£17m/$22m) per year, plus bonuses based on objectives.

With Euro 2024 starting from Juen, La Liga leaders Real are likely to unveil the star footballer in front of their fans sometime in July. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

