Dortmund [Germany], January 3 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic feels that striker Erling Haaland needs to slow down at times despite his hunger to score goals.

The young forward missed the whole of December because of a hamstring injury but has been working hard to return to fitness.

He watched from the sidelines as Dortmund won only one of their four Bundesliga matches without him, dropping further off the pace of leaders Bayern Munich in the process.

"Erling Haaland is known for his hunger for play, to score goals. This is one of his qualities. We see it in every game. But we have to be careful and tell him to slow down. Especially when he has barely returned from injury. Apart from that, we guide him quietly, but it's good to see this desire, this hunger," Goal.com quoted Terzic as saying.

Haaland is in the midst of a remarkably prolific campaign with Dortmund. In the 14 matches that he has played, he scored 17 times, including 10 in just eight league appearances. Although the 20-year-old forward may be enjoying a season to remember, Dortmund certainly are not.

Terzic finds his side sixth in the league, nine points off the pace of RB Leipzig, who have played a game more, but also eight behind Bayern Munich.

Additionally, the five defeats that Dortmund have suffered in the league are the most of any team in the top half of the standings. Key figures, such as Jadon Sancho, are not living up to their potential, with the Englishman yet to score a goal in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Dortmund will be without Thorgan Hazard and teenage offensive sensation Youssoufa Moukoko for the visit of Wolfsburg this weekend. (ANI)

