Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Delhi Capitals have fluffed their lines during a few chases and the current mid-table "congestion" only means that they will have to win their remaining five games while checking out RCB's results, senior opener David Warner said on Thursday.

DC are currently seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games but with another five rounds left for a few teams and four for some of the others, save Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, no team is sure of securing a top four berth.

Between slots fourth and ninth, teams are locked between 10 to 6 points and it can change in a matter of two games.

"Moving forward from where we are, we've obviously got to win every game to make it to the finals. There's a strong competition, two teams we have got to come against - Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are pretty much similar points to us," Warner said ahead of their match against Kane Wiliamson's men.

"We could get that upper hand if we beat Sunrisers. We then go into the top four, but obviously, we need RCB to start losing as well. It's quite a congested table, but exciting for the rest of the tournament," he added.

Some of the matches went awry for DC as they didn't chase well and Warner admitted that.

"I think if you look at the results, we've just missed out when we are chasing those big totals. We have managed to get so close, but they are the ones that hurt you."

Speaking ahead of the game against his former team, Warner expressed, "My thoughts are like every other game, just keep going through your processes till you have to do it, training and just get ready for the game."

When asked about his form and the experience of batting with Prithvi Shaw, the swashbuckling opener said, "We've got off to a good start. In the last match, we've fallen cheaply, both of us, and that can happen in this game because we have to play that high-level brand of cricket in the power play."

He emphasised on the role of the top three batters in the team and how at least two of the three getting big runs is making a difference.

"I think the most important thing is myself or him (Prithvi Shaw) or Mitch (Mitchell Marsh) scoring an 80 or 90 or even a hundred if we can, to post good totals or chase down big totals, and that's the key.

"I think that's the focus for every other team. The teams who are doing well are scoring big runs at the top of the order. And, two players are actually scoring big in the games, they are the ones that you really need to shine to win these games," said the Aussie opener.

