London, Jun 9 (PTI) Keshav Maharaj is determined to follow in the famous footsteps of Graeme Smith and his world number one team of yesteryears at the World Test Championship final, beginning here Wednesday.

South Africa will face-off against Australia for ownership of the ICC Test Championship mace at the Lord's, the same venue where the Proteas last got their hands on the trophy 13 years ago.

A legendary South Africa side comprising Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn and Graeme Smith beat England at the fabled ground to rise to world number one that day, and Maharaj revealed those memories are fuelling motivation for his side to repeat the feat.

"I remember watching that when they lifted the mace," he said.

"We know that apart from doing it for us, we want to honour the legends of the past and hopefully we will one day be seen in the same calibre and light to win such a coveted title and hold the Test mace."

South Africa arrive in London in strong form following seven consecutive Test victories, with last defeat coming against New Zealand in February 2024.

That run took the Proteas to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table and has bred plenty of confidence in camp ahead of the decider against Australia.

"When we started the journey two years ago, a lot of people didn't think we'd be in this situation, but with each and every series we grew more and more," added Maharaj.

"Our blend of youth and experience complements each other really nicely, and we find ourselves competing for another trophy. The boys have put in a lot of hard work. The excitement is building as we edge closer and it's now about letting it sink in and soaking up the occasion to allow us to play with freedom.”

Maharaj is one of a number in the South African squad who have come agonisingly close to ICC silverware in the past few years.

The spinner was part of the side that finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2024, while the Proteas also reached the semi-finals of both the ODI World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025.

While those near misses still sting, Maharaj is insistent on using those experiences in a positive way.

“In previous attempts, no one expected us to reach the knockout phases of any competition, but we have reached two semi-finals and two finals.

“Hopefully through all those misses we come right in this one. There is a lot of inspiration we can draw from in the brand of cricket we have played in the last three or four years.

“If we run with it and stay true to it, hopefully this is our opportunity to finally raise that most-coveted trophy that has eluded us for a number of years,” he said.

On a personal note, Maharaj is just two away from 200 Test wickets, and while the experienced spinner is happy to trade individual accolades for team success, the prospect of bringing up the milestone at Lord's is one that he cannot escape.

“I don't pay too much attention to the numbers, I just want to help ensure my team wins, so hopefully I can get a 10-fer.

“I've enjoyed my journey so far, hopefully I've got a long time left, but to get that feat in front of my family at Lord's would be very special," added Maharaj.

