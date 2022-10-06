Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 6 (ANI): Thailand's Women's team captain Naruemol Chaiwai was ecstatic after the team's first win over Pakistan in their cricket history and expressed that the team wants to win against each team after their win at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Thailand orchestrated a memorable win over Pakistan as they got the better of the Asian giants in a thrilling chase to clinch their first-ever victory against Pakistan.

Captain Chaiwai was happy that the team was able to outplay a strong Pakistani side and wanted to celebrate the victory and soak in the moment with the team.

"Pakistan are a strong side, we want to win against every team, at this moment we want to enjoy and the win will come automatically," the captain said after the win.

She revealed that there was no specific plan to counter the Pakistani side but to just stick to the basics and bowl the right line and lengths.

"No specific plan, the same plan every day. The last two games we did not bowl the correct line or length, but today we did it," Chaiwai said.

Half-century from Natthakan Chantham helped Thailand win their first-ever victory against Pakistan in a shocker by four wickets in their Asia Cup match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

With this win, Thailand has climbed to the fifth position in the Asia Cup points table, with two points and one victory in three matches. Pakistan is in the second position in the points table with four points and two victories in three matches.

In the first innings, Pakistan posted 116/5 in 20 overs. Sidra Ameen scored a brilliant half-century, scoring 56 off 64 balls. Sornnarin Tippoch took 2/20 in her quota of four overs. Other bowlers also bowled economical spells putting brakes on Pakistan's run flow. The target of 117 was chased down by Thailand with four wickets in their hand, thanks to 61 by Chantham.

Chantham was 'Man of the Match' for 61 off 51, which won her team this historic match. (ANI)

