Lucknow, Oct 6: The first One-day International match between India and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium here has been pushed back by half an hour because of heavy rains that lashed the Uttar Pradesh capital overnight. The toss for the Day/Night match which was scheduled to be held at 1 pm will now be held at 1:30 pm. The play will begin at 2:00 pm, the BCCI said in a tweet on Thursday.Lucknow Weather Updates Live, IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Toss and Match Pushed Back By Half Hour Due to Rain

The umpires had an early inspection on Thursday and decided to push back the toss and match time for the first match of the three-ODI series. The teams had earlier figured in a three-match T20 series that India won 2-1, triumphing in the first two matches at Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. South Africa won the third match played in Indore. After Lucknow, the teams will move to Ranchi for the second match on October 9 and end the proceedings in New Delhi with the third match on October 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).