Harare, Jul 5 (PTI) West Indies recorded their first win in the Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier, defeating Oman by seven wickets with 62 balls to spare in an inconsequential match here on Wednesday.

The West Indies will not be a part of a 50-over World Cup for the first time in 48 years as the Caribbean side has already been knocked out of the qualification race.

The World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 this year.

Brandon King scored 100 off 104 balls (15x4s) while Shai Hope made an unbeaten 63 as the West Indies remained largely unchallenged in the contest, scoring 222 for three in 39.4 overs after restricting Oman to 221 for nine in 50 overs.

Put in to bat first, Oman were struggling at 116 for six after 32 overs but half-centuries from Shoaib Khan (50 from 54 balls, 5x4s, 1x6s) and Suraj Kumar (53 not out from 65 balls, 5x4s, 1x6s) propelled them past the 200-run mark.

To their credit, Shoaib and Suraj did well with the bat to add 85 off 91 balls for the seventh wicket.

Opening batter Kashyap Prajapati (31), Oman's centurion in their last game against the Netherlands, Ayaan Khan (30) and Mohammad Nadeem (20) failed to convert their starts.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies, returning figures of 10-1-44-3 while Kyle Mayers took 2/31 from his seven overs and Kevin Sinclair took 1/42 from his 10.

In reply, Johnson Charles (4) was cleaned up by Kaleemullah whereas No 3 batter Keacy Carty fell for 29, after adding 80 runs for the second wicket with King.

The right-handed King added another 96 for the third wicket with Hope, who took his side over the line in the company of Nicholas Pooran (19 not out).

For the West Indies, this was their first win in four matches of the Super Six round while Oman suffered a fifth defeat on the trot.

Brief scores: Oman 221/9 in 50 overs (Kashyap Prajapati 31, Ayaan Khan 30, Shoaib Khan 50, Suraj Kumar 53 not out; Romario Shepherd 3/44) lost to West Indies 222/3 in 39.4 overs (Brandon King 100, Shai Hope 63 not out; Kaleemullah 1/49) by 7 wickets.

