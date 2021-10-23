Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) Invited to bat, West Indies were all out for 55 in 14.2 overs in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match against England here on Saturday.

West Indies suffered a batting collapse and only Chris Gayle could reach double-digit figures with 13.

Adil Rashid was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 4/2 from 2.2 overs while Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 55 all out in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 4/2).

