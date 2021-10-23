Australia got off to a winning start at the T20 World Cup 2021 as they defeated South Africa by wickets in the Super 12 Group 1 encounter. It wasn’t a convincing performance from the Aaron Finch-led outfit but they will be happy with maximum points. Meanwhile, despite the loss, the Proteas have many positives to take heading further into the competition. Meanwhile, here are some stats from AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup. Australia vs South Africa Highlights Of T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12.

After being asked to bat first, South Africa lost early wickets but a gutsy knock from Aiden Markram got the innings back on track and a late cameo from Kagiso Rabada guided the Proteas to what looked a sub-par score at that stage. However, chasing the target, Australia also lost wickets early but important contributions from Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade, took them over the line in a low-scoring encounter.

# This was Australia’s third win while chasing (14 games) in T20Is since the start of 2020

# 118/9 is South Africa’s second-lowest score at a T20 World Cup

# This is also South Africa’s lowest score while batting first in a 20-over game at T20 World Cup

# Mitchell Starc bowled the joint-most expensive opening over (11 Runs) of an inning at T20 World Cup

# Kagiso Rabada has dismissed David Warner five times in 13 T20 matches

Both teams will now turn their attention towards their upcoming games as they have hopes of advancing to the final four. Australia face Sri Lanka while South Africa take in defending champions West Indies.

