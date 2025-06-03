London, Jun 3 (AP) The start of England's one-day international was delayed on Tuesday because the West Indies was not at the Oval in time.

While England was at the ground and conducting its warmup, a statement was released from Surrey Cricket saying “one of the playing teams” is “stuck in heavy traffic north of the river.”

“Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play,” the statement read.

The toss was delayed by 40 minutes to 1:10 p.m. local time and the start of the match was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. local time. That's a delay of 30 minutes.

England has already clinched the three-match series after wins in Birmingham and Cardiff last week. (AP)

