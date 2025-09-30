Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30 (ANI): The West Indies cricket team has begun its practice for the upcoming two-Test series against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The team led by Roston Chase was seen practising fielding drills and slip catching at the Ahmedabad stadium. West Indies will feature in two Tests in India in October, and hope to secure their first Test win in the country since 1994

West Indies posted on their Instagram account, "Matchday - 2 at practice for our next WTC encounter."

The West Indies series will be new skipper Shubman Gill's first home outing. India enter the series on the back of a 2-2 drawn Test series in England, whereas when the West Indies last featured in the longest format, they endured a 0-3 series loss against Australia. While India is in third position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, West Indies is in sixth place.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the two-Test tour to India due to a lower-back injury, reported the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, with Jediah Blades, an uncapped player in whites, named as his replacement.

West Indies, who are already without Shamar Joseph due to an injury, will also miss the services of the experienced Alzarri, who has 124 wickets from his 40 Tests. The series will start on October 2 and will be a vital one for the ICC World Championship (WTC) campaign of the West Indies, which has registered eighth-place finishes in all three editions so far.

West Indies squad for India Test series: Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

