Mumbai, December 24: West Indies Cricket on Tuesday named the 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the Caribbean side during their tour of Pakistan. According to ICC, batter Amir Jangoo who recently displayed a stupendous performance has confirmed his place in the West Indies squad for the team's two-Test tour of Pakistan in January. Bangladesh Win T20I Series 3-0 Against West Indies, Register First-Ever Clean Sweep Over Hosts In Away Conditions.

After impressing with an unbeaten score of 104 from just 83 balls against Bangladesh on his ODI debut in St Kitts and as a regular performing in regional cricket, the 27-year-old earned a spot in the 15-player group on the first Test tour of Pakistan for the team in 18 years.

In another boost for the Caribbeans, spinner Gudakesh Motie, who was unavailable for the recently drawn Test series against Bangladesh, returns to the side. Meanwhile, Shamar Joseph remains out with an injury. Alzarri Joseph was unable for the selection.

The series is the final action for both sides in the World Test Championship cycle, with both sides currently sat in the bottom half of the table and eager to finish unsuccessful campaigns on a high. In the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 standings, West Indies are standing at the bottom of the table with 32 points. The Carbbeans have a point percentage of 24.24. Latest ICC T20I Rankings: Akeal Hosein Jumps to Top Spot Among Bowlers After Stellar Performances in WI vs BAN Series 2024.

Andre Coley will oversee the team as coach, with Daren Sammy set to take the red-ball portfolio in June. The two-match Test series will kick off on January 16 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Meanwhile, Multan Cricket Stadium will host the second match of the series on January 24.

West Indies Test Squad to Pakistan: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)