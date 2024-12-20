Bangladesh did the unthinkable and went on to beat hosts West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series, winning the third and final contest by 80 runs. Bangladesh scored 189, and bundled out West Indies for 109, to register their first-ever clean sweep in T20Is over the Men in Maroon away from home. For Bangladesh, Jake Ali starred with the bat, slamming an unbeaten 72 off 41, while the bowlers produced an all-round show as Rishad Hossain claimed figures of 3 for 21. Only Romario Shepherd provided some resistance for the hosts, scoring 33, and earlier claiming two wickets. ‘Amra Korbo Joy’ Bangladesh Players, Support Staff Sing Bengali Rendition of ‘We Shall Overcome’ in Dressing Room After Beating West Indies by Seven Runs in WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Notch Up Series Win Over WI

📸 Tigers celebrate with the trophy🏆 Achieving their first clean sweep in an away T20i series against the West Indies! 🎉🏏 PC: CWI#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvWI | #T20 pic.twitter.com/EED5JLn3FV — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 20, 2024

