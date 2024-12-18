Dubai [UAE], December 18 (ANI): West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has climbed to the top spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings following an exceptional performance against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20I series.

Hosein reached the pinnacle of the T20I bowlers' rankings thanks to his two-wicket haul in the opening match of the series against Bangladesh. His impressive spell of 2/13 propelled him three places up to claim the No. 1 position.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Pachuca Intercontinental Cup 2024 Match? Here's the Possibility of French Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Hosein's rise saw England spinner Adil Rashid drop to second place, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga move to third, and Australia's Adam Zampa fall to fourth. Meanwhile, significant changes were also observed in the latest Test batter rankings.

England veteran Joe Root reclaimed his position as the No. 1 ranked Test batter after scoring 32 and 54 in the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. His teammate Harry Brook dropped to second after failing in both innings of the same match, following a brief one-week stint at the top.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The standout performer was New Zealand star and former No. 1 Test batter Kane Williamson, who moved to within 28 rating points of Root after registering his 33rd Test century during a commanding victory for the Black Caps at Basin Reserve. Williamson's brilliant 156 in the second innings in Hamilton boosted his rating to 867 points, narrowing the gap with Root (895 points) and Brook (876 points) in the fiercely contested race for the top spot.

New Zealand had further reasons to celebrate, with skipper Tom Latham climbing six places to share the 31st position, and opener Will Young jumping 13 spots to rank 36th on the Test batters' list. Pacer Matt Henry also achieved a career-high ranking for Test bowlers, moving up two places to seventh after claiming six wickets against England.

For England, Gus Atkinson delivered a strong series in New Zealand, improving three spots to rank 14th among Test bowlers and advancing five places to secure eighth in the all-rounders' rankings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)