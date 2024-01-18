St. John's [Antigua], January 18 (ANI): West Indies Women's cricketers Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight have called time on their international careers.

The four players had remarkable careers with the West Indies, and together, they were members of the triumphant squad at the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup held in India

"West Indies Women's cricketers Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight have confirmed their retirement from international cricket. Mohammed and Selman both served as vice-captains during their 20- and 18-year careers respectively, all players recently communicated their decisions to Cricket West Indies (CWI)," CWI said in an official statement.

Mohammed made her debut for the West Indies Women in 2003 at the age of 15 against Japan Women in an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in the Netherlands. Her last match was against Australia Women in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in March 2022.

She played 141 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 117 T20 Internationals (T20Is). She took 180 ODI wickets, with a career best of 7-14 against Pakistan. She took 125 T20I wickets and in 2016 she became the first cricketer (male or female) to take 100 T20I wickets. She also has the distinction of being the first West Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in a Women's T20I. She was a member of the West Indies Women's team which won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India in 2016.

"The last 20 years have been truly amazing. I have enjoyed every single minute of it. The highs and the lows. I believe the time has come for me to step away from the game and allow the young players to live their dreams as I have lived mine," Mohammed said while announcing her retirement as quoted by CWI.

"I was privileged enough to step onto the field wearing my maroon 258 times in my career. I have represented West Indies in five (5) ODI World Cups and seven (7) T20 World Cups. To my fellow teammates, thank you for all the love and respect shown to me during my time with you. You'll have made my journey a memorable experience," she added.

Shakera Selman, a right-arm pacer, made her debut in 2008 and went on to pick up 133 wickets in 196 games across the two white-ball formats.

"This marks my final bow after 18 incredible years. I am proud of playing with and against legends, and lucky to have dismissed a few. My aim was always to inspire and assist others in their dreams," Selman said in her statement.

"I owe immense gratitude to God, my supportive family and friends, and to CWI, my teammates, and the medical and management teams for their unwavering guidance," she added.

Twins Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight made their West Indies debuts in 2011 and 2013, respectively. Kycia, a wicketkeeper by trade, has several records behind the wickets, including the most dismissals (5) in Women's T20I innings, the most stumpings (4) in an innings, and a tie for the most catches (4) in an innings.

Kycia played 157 shorter-format matches for the West Indies, scoring 2128 runs in all. Kyshona, her sister, is a left-handed batter who has 1397 runs in 106 West Indian cricket matches.

Their statement said: "As this marks the end of an enjoyable and amazing journey, we would like to take this time to thank our family, friends, teammates & supporters for the continued love and support throughout the years. None of this would've been possible without the support and love from you guys and for that we are forever grateful. Lastly, thank you to CWI for the opportunities granted and memories that will be forever cherished." (ANI)

